Police: Lancaster County woman stole $4,600 worth of lottery tickets

Barbara Fisher, 58, is charged with theft by unlawful taking. She's accused of stealing the tickets while she worked at a Turkey Hill store in East Cocalico Twp.

DENVER, Pa. — A Lancaster County woman is facing theft charges after police say she stole more than $4,600 worth of lottery tickets from her former place of employment.

Barbara Jean Fisher, 58, of East Earl, is charged with theft by unlawful taking in connection to the alleged incident, according to East Cocalico Township Police.

An investigation determined Fisher stole the tickets while employed at a Turkey Hill located on the 2500 block of North Reading Road between August and November of 2022.