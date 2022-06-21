Police investigating a theft from a Chambersburg Sunoco

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Chambersburg Police are investigating a theft that occurred on Jan. 18 at a Sunoco gas station.
The Sunoco gas station on Wayne Avenue was allegedly robbed by two men at 5:30 p.m.
The suspects targeted a lottery machine at the gas station and allegedly made allegedly stole $4,489.
Police released the following photos of the suspects:
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chambersburg Police Department and speak to Officer Lupian at (717) 264-4131 extension 2479 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online here.