Police investigating a theft from a Chambersburg Sunoco

The two suspects allegedly robbed a Sunoco gas station and made off with nearly $5,000 in mid-January

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Chambersburg Police are investigating a theft that occurred on Jan. 18 at a Sunoco gas station.

The Sunoco gas station on Wayne Avenue was allegedly robbed by two men at 5:30 p.m.

The suspects targeted a lottery machine at the gas station and allegedly made allegedly stole $4,489.

Police released the following photos of the suspects: