Police investigating a theft from a Chambersburg Sunoco

The two suspects allegedly robbed a Sunoco gas station and made off with nearly $5,000 in mid-January
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Chambersburg Police are investigating a theft that occurred on Jan. 18 at a Sunoco gas station. 

The Sunoco gas station on Wayne Avenue was allegedly robbed by two men at 5:30 p.m. 

The suspects targeted a lottery machine at the gas station and allegedly made allegedly stole $4,489. 

Police released the following photos of the suspects:

Credit: CRIMEWATCH

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chambersburg Police Department and speak to Officer Lupian at (717) 264-4131 extension 2479 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online here

   

