Lancaster County robber who wore wig, mask while committing his crimes will serve up to 40 years in prison

Timothy Jenkins' "elaborate disguise" was found in a dumpster near his home by police investigating a pair of Turkey Hill robberies committed on Jan. 5, police said

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County man will serve up to 40 years in prison for committing a pair of violent store robberies earlier this year – crimes that were solved when police from two departments collaborated to trace a getaway vehicle, then discover the robber’s disguise in a dumpster – according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

Timothy Jenkins, 53, of Columbia, was sentenced Friday to 16 to 40 years in prison for robbing a pair of Turkey Hill stores in West Hempfield Township and Columbia on Jan. 5.

He pleaded guilty to robbery, simple assault, and related offenses in exchange for the prison sentence, prosecutors say.

Jenkins -- who has an extensive criminal history, according to prosecutors -- displayed a knife during both robberies, assaulted the clerks and knocked them to the floor.

“The emotional trauma you have placed on people is unacceptable, and not easily remedied,” Lancaster County President Judge David Ashworth told Jenkins. “You are a danger to the community.”

Jenkins faces an additional prison sentence – likely at least four more years – when he is sentenced for violating state parole, according to testimony.

First Deputy District Attorney Travis S. Anderson said the crimes were solved thanks to the investigative prowess of the West Hempfield Township and Columbia police departments.

The robber’s “elaborate disguise” was found in a dumpster at Jenkins’ workplace, Anderson said.

Columbia police Officer Daniel Bell and West Hempfield Township police Detective Sgt. George Brace filed charges.

On Jan. 5, the Turkey Hill at 342 Chestnut Street, Columbia, was targeted first, investigators determined. About 40 minutes later, the Turkey Hill at 1199 Prospect Road was robbed.

The robber took cash, cigarettes and lottery tickets.

At sentencing, Jenkins asked FDAA Anderson to apologize to the victims for “the trauma I put them through.”

