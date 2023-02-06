Lancaster County kicks off 7th Annual Water Week

Conservancy officials are celebrating the efforts to keep Lancaster County's waterways clean.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster Conservancy kicked off its annual Water Week celebration on Friday afternoon. Dozens of people flocked to Penn Square to celebrate the waterways that help drive Lancaster County.

“We’re known as an agricultural community. One of the reasons agriculture is so strong in Lancaster County is because of those water resources," said Fritz Schroeder, president of the Lancaster Conservancy.

More than 1,400 miles of streams and rivers run through Lancaster County. Conservancy officials say half of them are polluted.

Schroeder said Water Week celebrates the efforts to clean the county’s waterways.

“We want to clean up all the streams and rivers, so that they’re more fishable, swimmable, drinkable," said Schroeder. "We want to celebrate them and all the good things they bring to our community.”

People were encouraged to help keep Lancaster’s waterways clean by grabbing a free native tree. Joe Hallinan with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation says planting trees acts as filter for nearby rivers and streams.

“Even just planting a tree or shrub in your own backyard can really help with the storm water that runs off from our cities and suburban areas, even before they enter our waterways," said Hallinan.

A dry May is causing concerns from farmers across Central Pennsylvania. Schroeder said the moderate drought makes water conservation even more important.

“No matter where you live or what you do for a living, these streams and rivers are really the lifeblood of our community," said Schroeder.