Police, emergency personnel pull stolen Kia from Conestoga River outside Lancaster

The white sedan was stolen overnight in the southwest quadrant of the city, and was found in the Conestoga River early Friday morning, police said.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster Police and other emergency personnel were dispatched to a section of the Conestoga River Friday morning, where they had to fish a submerged vehicle out of the water.

The incident occurred at 5:55 a.m. near the intersection of Pleasure Road and East Walnut Street, police said.

The vehicle, a white Kia sedan, was unoccupied when it was discovered, according to police. An investigation determined the vehicle had been stolen overnight in the southwest quadrant of the city.

There was one additional vehicle that was stolen from the same area during the same time frame, police said.

Both thefts are under investigation, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (717) 735-3301.

Police noted the recent stories about how several Kia vehicles have been stolen recently due to a viral video on Tik Tok, which taught people how to start the cars with USB cables and exploit a security vulnerability in some models sold in the U.S. without engine immobilizers, a standard feature on most cars since the 1990s preventing the engine from starting unless the key is present.

Lancaster City Police Auto Theft Detectives also ask that all Hyundai and Kia owners make sure to follow this guidance: