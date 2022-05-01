Stories that made south central PA headlines in 2022

From a Lebanon police officer killed in the line of duty to a Cumberland County man charged for reselling human body parts, there were a lot of big stories in 2022.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — As we soak up the last few days of 2022, we're taking a look back at some of the stories that made headlines across south central Pennsylvania this year.

Lebanon County police officer killed in the line of duty

Lt. William Lebo was shot and killed while responding to a domestic situation in Lebanon on March 31.

Two other Lebanon officers were shot during the same incident and hospitalized.

A memorial service was held for Lt. Lebo at the Giant Center in Derry Township.

Lt. Lebo was set to retire on May 1, 2022.

4 killed, 9 injured in York County tractor crash

Four people, including three children, were killed in a July crash in southern York County.

A farmer on a tractor was pulling a trailer with one adult and 11 children on board when the tractor went off the Lower Chanceford Township road, overturning the trailer.

Everyone on board was thrown from the vehicle.

Nine others were injured as well.

A benefit event was held to support the families of the victims, shortly after the crash.

10 Dauphin County high schoolers charged in hazing incident

10 high school football players were charged in Dauphin County late this summer as a result of a month-long hazing investigation.

The group of Middletown High School athletes are accused of sexually assaulting several teammates during various incidents over the span of a year.

The Middletown football season was canceled and the head coach resigned.

The school district has announced several new policies to address hazing as a result of the investigation.

Cumberland County man arrested for buying and reselling human remains

A Cumberland County man made headlines in a bizarre way when he was charged by police for illegally buying human remains from an Arkansas woman for resale on Facebook.

Jeremy Pauley, 40, of Enola is charged with abuse of a corpse charges among other offenses.

Buckets of human remains, including brains, skin, a heart, a skull and other body parts were found in his East Pennsboro Township home.

The Cumberland County District Attorney called it “one of the most bizarre investigations” he has encountered in his 33 years as a prosecutor.

Pauley’s court hearing has been delayed until March of 2023.