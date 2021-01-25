Lancaster Barnstormers host "Pack the Park" event to benefit non-profit organizations

Clothing, food, and personal care items can be donated at the park through Saturday, January 30.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster Barnstormers are continuing the season of giving. Beginning January 25th, they will collect food, clothing and personal items for their "Pack the Park" donation drive. The event kicks off Monday at 9am with the goal to pack the park with enough donated items to fill skids throughout the entire concourse of Clipper Magazine Stadium.

Donations can be dropped off at the Box Office of Clipper Magazine Stadium between 9am-5pm Monday, January 25th until Friday, January 29th. On Saturday, January 30th, the Barnstormers will host a final day celebrations from 9am-2pm, which will include music, Cylo, and discounted Barnstormers tickets. Donations can be dropped off during that time as well.

Beginning today, the Lancaster Barnstormers will hold a “Pack the Park” event. Their goal is to collect enough donated items to fill the concourse of Clipper Magazine Stadium. @FOX43 pic.twitter.com/o966j5D1Em — Chelsea Koerbler (@ChelseaKoerbler) January 25, 2021

Suggested donation items include but are not limited to clothing, condiments, salad dressings, sugar, rice, canned soup, hot and cold breakfast cereals, canned fruit, chicken or vegetable stock, canned gravy, coffee, powdered creamer, tissues, baby wipes, diapers, feminine hygiene products, toothbrushes, toothpaste, soap, deodorant, shampoo, conditioner, body wash, shaving cream, hair brushes, razors, and shaving cream. Cash donations can also be made here.