Lancaster Christmas tree decorating contest helps non-profits and supports local shops

LANCASTER, Pa. — Nearly 100 decorates Christmas trees are spreading holiday cheer and adding something festive to local businesses in the Red Rose City.

However, that's not all the trees are doing! This year, the Lancaster Barnstormers third annual Christmas Tree Lane is not only helping non-profit organizations, but it's also supporting local shops.

The trees sponsored by businesses are all placed in local shops across Lancaster. All you have to do is vote for your favorite tree!

It costs $1 to vote and votes are donated directly to each non-profit organization that is represented by that businesses tree.

There is no limit, you can vote for as many trees as you'd like!

You can head to local shops to see the trees and vote in person, or find everything right online. You can view the full list of trees, and non-profits here.

The top three trees will also receive additional donations to benefit their non-profits.