Hospice care organization gets support from Labor Day auction

Hospice & Community Care held it's 2021 Labor Day auction, and while the in-person portion is over, there is still more to find online.

QUARRYVILLE, Pa. — Hospice and Community Care held its 37th Labor Day Auction at the Solanco Fairgrounds in Quarryville on Monday.

The event featured vintage finds, a 50/50 cash raffle, treats, and thousands of auction items.

The organization is also holding a virtual auction that goes until Sept 7. at 8:00 p.m., with a selection of quilts, art, jewelry gift baskets, and more available for purchase.

All of the money raised in the events will go toward funding hospice care for patients of the non-profit organization.