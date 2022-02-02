Spotted: Justin Bieber has breakfast at Lancaster County diner

Bieber and a small entourage had a late-morning meal and greeted servers at the City Star Diner in Manheim Wednesday morning, according to posts on social media.

Random celebrity sightings are becoming fairly commonplace in Lancaster County these days now that the Rock Lititz studio has become a mecca for musicians.

Justin Bieber joined that ever-growing number Wednesday morning, stopping by for breakfast at a diner in nearby Manheim, according to a post on social media.

Biebs and his entourage were spotted having a breakfast at the City Star Diner in Manheim Wednesday morning, according to a Facebook post.

LancasterOnline reports Bieber had a bacon, egg and cheese croissant. He posed for at least one photo while he dined.

There's no official word why Bieber is in the area, though the possibility he's rehearsing at Rock Lititz makes the most sense. The venue does not generally disclose when big-name acts are there.

Bieber's next tour, called "The Justice World Tour 2022," begins later this month in San Diego.

Bieber is one of many stars to visit Lancaster County over the last decade or so.

Lady Gaga was spotted numerous times a few years ago, shopping for groceries and frequenting a downtown Lititz watering hole when she was dating Lancaster County native and actor Taylor Kinney. Her sightings routinely went viral on social media.

Katy Perry was seen at a local tourist attraction a few years back, rock legend Chubby Checker was once spotted window shopping on Queen Street in Lancaster, and Green Day was recently seen playing some arcade games at a downtown venue.

Most recently, the Vermont-based jam band Phish was rumored to have performed a New Year's Eve concert at Rock Lititz last month – though they never officially disclosed the location of the top-secret show.