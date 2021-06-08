Hotel Rock Lititz wins Travelers’ Choice Award for lodging

This award celebrates businesses around the world that provide exceptional experiences to travelers and have received "great" reviews over the past year.

LITITZ, Pa. — The Hotel Rock Lititz has announced that it has won the 2021 Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Award for lodging.

According to a press release, this award celebrates businesses around the world that provide exceptional experiences to travelers and have received "great" reviews over the past year.

Kanika Soni, Chief Commercial Officer at Tripadvisor, said that the award "highlights the places that are consistently excellent - delivering quality experiences time and time again even while navigating changing customer expectations and new ways of working."

“While our top priority continues to be the health and safety of our guests and team members, we have also preserved the Hotel’s unique connection to the Rock Lititz legacy of serving the live event industry," General Manager G. Keith Wagner said. "Guests love the combination of our ‘backstage cool’ atmosphere and Lancaster County charm.”