Get away at the Hotel Rock Lititz | Travel Smart

LITITZ, Pa. — In this week’s Travel Smart FOX43's Grace Griffaton shows us you don’t have to travel far for an incredibly unique get-away.

The Hotel Rock Lititz was just listed in the top ten percent of hotels world-wide in Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards for 2021.

From props in the lobby and speakers above the check-in desk, to memorabilia from world class entertainers, the Hotel Rock Lititz has something for every pop culture fan.

"We’ve got the lobby with the pool table and the shuffle boards, so there’s stuff to do for the kids," Keith Wagner, general manager of Hotel Rock Lititz, said. "There’s the restaurant right off the lobby. You could stay here if it were bad weather and just stay inside and have a great time."

And the rooms are just as unique, with desktops that look like roady cases and very "rocking" decor.

"It’s actually ticket stubs that belong to one of our local vendors here that we had made into wallpaper," Wagner said. "They’re his stubs. Thousands of them. People look at the stubs and say I was at that concert, I was at that concert, so that’s really fun too."

But don't just listen to him, check out the overwhelmingly positive reviews on Tripadvisor.