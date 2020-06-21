Issue resolved, friendship formed after an incident at Dockside Willies

A resolution Saturday, outside of a restaurant in Cumberland County following a peaceful boycott.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A peaceful protest, that later lead to a resolution outside of Dockside Willies in Cumberland County on Saturday.

"Conversations are key to solutions, without conversations nothing is progressed," said Mikell Simpson with Capital Rebirth.

The organization Capital Rebirth just finished up a Juneteenth event on Friday night and headed to one of their favorite spots, Dockside Willies to eat.

They started to get confused after several groups were getting seated ahead of them.

"They rang it twice, the first few times they said it was a mistake.. so many people behind us were getting seated, so we took it as hey we're being denied service and we are not welcome," said Simpson.

Simpson reached out to Dockside Willies and got a response on social media, apologizing and to contact management. They tried the number several times and got no answer, saying the mailbox was full.

The Dockside Willies Facebook page was deleted, and a new one was created.

Disappointed and frustrated, Mikell and other members of Capital Rebirth showed up Saturday outside of Dockside Willies hoping to achieve a positive outcome -- which they did.

"I want to be apart of the community, I always have, I wan't to be involved in more events moving forward," said the Owner of Dockside Willies, Donald Carter.

After sitting down with the owner of Dockside Willies, Donald Carter for nearly an hour -- a friendship was formed and the issue that took place had been clarified.

"There was an error, and it could have been portrayed as racial or what ever, but it was not," said Carter.

"It turned out to be a big misunderstanding that turned into a future partnership and community events, said Simpson.

The Owner of Dockside said they turned a real negative into a positive, and it was all thanks to a conversation.

Having this conversation was the most important thing of any type of conflict or issue at hand, said Simpson.

Open, peaceful, communication -- helping evolve and transform the community moving forward.