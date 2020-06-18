Gov. Wolf encourages Pennsylvanians to reflect on importance of Friday's Juneteenth holiday

Juneteenth marks June 19, 1865, when the Union army reached Galveston, Texas with the news that the Civil War had ended and slaves had been freed.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf is encouraging Pennsylvanians to reflect on the importance of Friday's Juneteenth state holiday and the continued need for a fair and just society.

Juneteenth is a state holiday in Pennsylvania, meaning all state employees under his jurisdiction will observe a special holiday closure, Wolf said.

Wolf signed legislation designating June 19 as Juneteenth National Freedom Day in Pennsylvania. The day marks June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers reached Galveston Texas -- the furthest point south -- with news of the end of the Civil War. Until that point, slaves were previously unaware they had been freed more than two years earlier when President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation, or that the Confederate Army under General Robert E. Lee had surrendered in Virginia two months earlier.

"This Juneteenth, people across Pennsylvania and the world will celebrate this important day of independence,” Wolf said in a press release. “This is a moment to honor African American history and reflect on how each of us can promote equality, liberty and justice for all people.