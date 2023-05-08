Man awaiting competency hearing dies at Dauphin County Prison

Robert Enck, 60, was found unresponsive in his cell and declared dead on Sunday morning, officials said. His death is being investigated.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — An inmate at Dauphin County Prison died Sunday morning, officials with the prison announced.

Robert Enck, 60, was found unresponsive in his cell around 10:38 a.m. on Sunday, May 7. Authorities say he was not breathing.

Prison staff say they called a medical emergency and provided life-saving measures until paramedics arrived and took over at 10:54 a.m.

Despite these attempts, Enck was pronounced dead at 11:12 a.m., a spokesperson said. His family was notified.

Enck had been in Dauphin County Prison since Aug. 17, 2022, when he was booked on charges of aggravated assault, authorities said. He was awaiting a scheduled competency evaluation to stand trial.