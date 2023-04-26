Dauphin County man faces potential life sentence after third sexual assault conviction

Thomas Fornwald, 67, of Lykens, was convicted Wednesday of the sexual assault of three minors in his home between 2016 and 2018.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A registered sex offender in Dauphin County is facing a potential life sentence in prison following his conviction Wednesday for the sexual assault of three minors between 2016 and 2018.

Thomas Fornwald, 67, of Lykens, is a registered Megan's Law offender due to two previous convictions for rape and indecent assault, the Dauphin County District Attorney's Office said.

His latest conviction came after a three-day trial during which the jury heard testimony from his three minor victims.

He was found guilty of two counts of indecent assault of a child less than 13, indecent assault of a child less than 16, three counts of corruption of minors, and three counts of unlawful contact with a minor.

The sexual assaults occurred at Fornwald's home, according to testimony at trial.

The prosecutor, Senior Deputy District Attorney Katie L. Adam, credited all three victims for their strength in pursuing justice and advocating for themselves through a long court process.

Senior Judge Richard A. Lewis scheduled sentencing for July 25.

The Commonwealth will be seeking mandatory life sentences, according to the DA's Office.

Life imprisonment is the applicable sentence because Fornwald has prior convictions for rape and indecent assault, the DA's Office said.