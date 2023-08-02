Dauphin County Prison officials place new internal affairs investigator on leave

Internal Affairs Investigator Kevin Myers was placed on leave after the Dauphin County Prison Board discussed "personnel matters" during an executive session.

One of Dauphin County Prison's newest hires is on a leave of absence following an executive meeting of the Board, officials confirmed Tuesday.

Kevin Myers was hired in early February to fill a new position at the prison: internal affairs investigator. He was hired at an annual salary of $104,958.80.

A spokesperson confirmed that Myers is on a leave of absence that began April 27, the same day that the Board met in an executive session to discuss "personnel matters."