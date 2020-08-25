School bus technology could now help districts with COVID-19 contact tracing

GPS technology that tracks routes and students who get on and off is now being amplified to also track possible exposure times and hygiene verification.

"How do we know which kids are getting on which buses if a student were to become ill? What do we do? How do we know that? How do we make sure the buses are being sanitized properly? So, all that technology we already had. We just reapplied it for the current pandemic," said Brad Bishop of 'Bus Guardian' and Cal/Amp.