School bus technology could now help districts with COVID-19 contact tracing

Many school districts are finding help to prevent the spread of COVID-19 onboard their own buses.
GPS technology that tracks routes and students who get on and off is now being amplified to also track possible exposure times and hygiene verification.
The 'bus guardian' feature was recently added as an option for districts who use Cal/Amp technology.
"How do we know which kids are getting on which buses if a student were to become ill? What do we do? How do we know that? How do we make sure the buses are being sanitized properly? So, all that technology we already had. We just reapplied it for the current pandemic," said Brad Bishop of 'Bus Guardian' and Cal/Amp.
FOX43 at 5, reporter Jamie Bittner will show you how the technology works and tell you about the conversations happening about the technology at local school districts.