Harrisburg University is helping teens explore STEM in the summer

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg University of Science and Technology is giving teenagers a chance to explore STEM in person and online this summer.
Throughout the summer, teens are offered a different camp with a variety of topics.
The week long camps offers programs like Video Design, Raspberry Pi Exploration, Interactive Design and Branding, STEM Training with Virtual Reality, Video Production, and Aquaponics.
The camps are allowing kids back in-person after being solely online during last summer because of COVID-19.