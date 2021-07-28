Camp Lionheart gives children the chance to be kids

The camp offers 15 kids with heart disease the chance at a normal summer.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Camp Lionheart, located in Lebanon County, offers 15 kids with heart disease the chance at a normal summer.

The program, held at Camp Kirchenwald in South Londonderry Township, was started with the help of "Ellie's Heart Foundation," founded by the parents of Ellie Lily Ayers.

Ellie was a Pennsylvania girl who lost her battle with heart disease in 2015.