Bethesda Mission hosting annual "I Heart Harrisburg" campaign

You can get your caffeine fix while showing your love for Harrisburg and support local women and children in need.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Bethesda Mission is hosting its annual “I Heart Harrisburg” campaign, running through February. The goal is simple: show Harrisburg some love and support the Bethesda Mission’s efforts to help those most in need in our community.

So how does it work?

The Mission has partnered with several local coffee shops where you can go to get a fresh cup of joe and a #iHeartHBG coffee cup sleeve. You are then encouraged to share a picture of your coffee on social media, using the #iHeartHBG hashtag and tagging Bethesda Mission. "Tells us why you love Harrisburg," says Jessica Henry, the Communications Specialist for Bethesda Mission. "[Tell us] why you love living or working in Harrisburg, and really show your pride for your city."

While the coffee sleeve is free, a jar will be displayed for you to make a donation to the Mission. And new this year, the sleeves and jars will feature a QR code for a quick mobile donation option.

This year, the money raised will benefit the Women’s Mission Renewal Project which hopes to provide a safe haven for women and children in need of a secure home. The 120-year-old building that is currently being used to help the women and children is no longer inhabitable. The Bethesda Mission plans to demolish the old building and construct a new one. The new facility will be a 19,000 square foot, four-story space that will house 51 women and their children.

Here are the coffee shops participating in #iHeartHBG:

Andrea Grove, owner and operator of Elementary Coffee Co., says she was thrilled to be a returning participant in the #iHeartHBG campaign. "Being able to walk around with sleeves that say 'I Heart Harrisburg'... it's really special. And I think it brings the community around a good cause and a really good mission, as well as bringing coffee shops together," she says.

Grove says Bethesda Mission’s choice to partner with coffee shops feels like an obvious one for this effort. "Normally coffee shops really build themselves off of having, creating a community in their spaces and inviting the community in," she says. "So I think by default, coffee shops do a lot for the community."

Despite current COVID-19 restrictions, shop owners like Grove are optimistic that customers will continue to support their small businesses and the #iHeartHBG campaign.