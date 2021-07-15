Harrisburg named best place to live in Pa. by US News and World Report

In order to place, an area has to have "good value," be a "desirable place to live," and "have a strong job market and a high quality of life."

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Editor's note: The above from June 21 and discusses an arts nonprofit based in Harrisburg.

Harrisburg has been named the best place to live in Pennsylvania, according to U.S. News and World report.

The media company compiles this list each year to find the best places to live across the United States. In order to place, an area has to have "good value," be a "desirable place to live," and "have a strong job market and a high quality of life."

Harrisburg came in at no. 61 on the list, besting other Pennsylvania cities like Philadelphia and Lancaster.

According to U.S News, Harrisburg is known for its proximity to the great outdoors and Amish country. It cites "the scenery of the Susquehanna River on the trails of Riverfront Park," as well as various hiking, camping, and mountain biking opportunities.

"Big-city weekend getaways are also there for the taking; New York City, Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington, D.C., are a few hours away by car," the report went on.