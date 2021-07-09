Free activities available this week in Central Pa.

We are providing a list of free activities available in our area for you to enjoy!

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — If you are looking for more to do this week, without putting more stress on your budget, then you are in the right place.

Here are some of the free activities happening in your area this week:

Adams County

Cooking With Chef Rob Scott

Tues., July 13, 2021 from 7 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Online Event Sponsored by Harbaugh-Thomas Library, Biglerville

Tune in to the Harbaugh-Thomas Library Facebook page to learn how to make zucchini tacos with a grilled corn salsa, balsamic and rosemary grilled chicken using local farm tomato and blue cheese relish, and a swirled blueberry crumb cake ice cream (no ice cream machine needed!) If that sounds delicious to you too, check out more information here.

Animal Ambassadors Programs in Adams County

Sun., July 11, 2021 at 2 p.m.

Hollabaugh Brothers Fruit & Farm Market, Biglerville

Meet some of the animals that live in South Central Pennsylvania up-close-and-personal (you get to meet a skunk and an owl to name a few!) This hour-long program will teach all-ages about the creatures that live amongst them. Find out more about this travelling educational event here.

Cumberland County

2021 Summer Artist Series: North Mountain Ramblers

Sun., July 11, 2021 from 6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Thornwald Park, Carlisle

Head to the Carrol J. Warrell Amphitheatre for some great outdoors music. This group is constantly popping up with free shows in our area so feel free to check out there Facebook page here, or just learn more about their gig this week by clicking here.

Summer Follies

Sat., July 10, 2021 from 7 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Vale-Himes Pocket Park, Carlisle

Check out this free variety show. There will be live music, nature talks, history lessons, crafts for the whole family, and a wide variety of other entertainment to fill your morning. Find out the details on their Facebook page here.

Newburg’s Rural Life Festival

Sat., July 10, 2021 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

203 N. High Street, Newburg

United Methodist Church is bringing back its Rural Life Festival. There will be demonstrations and displays of old-time activities and items. If you can think of it, you will probably find it here (potato raising and gathering anyone?) Find a list of all the great activities (corn shelling, broom making, spinning & weaving to name a few more) here!

Dauphin County

Live Music with the Jess Zimmerman Band

Sat., July 10, 2021 from 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

The Vineyard and Brewery at Hershey

Whether you come for the music or for the drinks (which you will need a wallet for) you are sure to have a great time. Find more details here.

Family and Friends Cookout 2021

Sat., July 10, 2021 from 3 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Penbrook Park, Harrisburg

There will be vendors, live music, and the great outdoors at this tasty event. You can either find something to munch on while there or bring your own grill and foods to enjoy. Find the information here.

Sunset Music and Movies: A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Fri., July 9, 2021 at 8:30 p.m.

For Hunter Park Centennial Barn, Harrisburg

Once again, check out this summer-long event for a good time. A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood will be playing for the whole family on the big screen outdoors. Find all the upcoming entertainment to keep you busy the whole summer here.

Mardi Gras in July

Sat., July 10, 2021 from 3 – 10 p.m.

Coexist Glass Gallery, Steelton

Stop by the block party for glassblowing demos and live music. There will be plenty to do on this early Mardi Gras. Find more details here.

Hoops with Heroes

Fri., July 9, 2021 from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Basketball Court between Watson and Bessemer Street, Swatara

The Swatara Township Police Department will be playing basketball all evening with the neighborhood. If you want to stop by, challenge a cop to a game of H.O.R.S.E, or simply eat the free hot dogs and hamburgers you are welcome to. Find more details here.

45th Pennsylvania Pump Primers Muster

Fri., July 10, 2021 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Riverfront Park South, Harrisburg

Head to the river to see over 120 antique fire trucks as they pump from the Susquehanna River. Plus, (as if that cool sight isn’t enough!) there will be children’s games, as well as competitions between Fire Companies. Click here for a schedule of events.

Franklin County

54th Annual Greencastle Sidewalk Days

Fri., July 10, 2021 from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Sat., July 11, 2021 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

8 Center Square, Greencastle

Head downtown to shop over 100 craft, merchandise, and food vendors while you check out the local brick & mortars. You can find out all about the event here.

Music at the Park

Sun., July 11, 2021 at 7 p.m.

Memorial Park, Chambersburg

Head to the park this Sunday and you will find Southern Gospel Music in the air. You can find more information here.

Family Fun Faire

Sat., July 10, 2021 from 7 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Otterbein United Brethren Church, Greencastle

Are you up for good food, carnival games, and the chance for a pony ride? This may be the event for you (if you’re not afraid of a classic dunk tank.) Find more information on their Facebook page here.

ScoopAPalooza: Celebrity Human Sundae Event

Sat., July 10, 2021 at 11:30 a.m.

Downtown Chambersburg GCCC Parking Lot, Chambersburg

You can either head outdoors, or tune in online, to see Dan Baer turn into a human sundae. All kids in attendance will receive a free balloon along with their belly laughs. Find out all the details here.

Juniata County

12 Hours of Prayer

Sat., July 10, 2021 from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Tuscarora Jr. High Lawn, Mifflintown

The River Church of Juniata County is planning a 12-hour day of prayer on Saturday with live worship every hour on the hour. The prayer will be community-focused, and the event is welcoming all participants. Find more information here.

Lancaster County

Pennsylvania Music Expo

Sun., July 11, 2021 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Spooky Nook Sports, Lancaster

Almost every second Sunday of the month (except for when the date is changed for holidays) you can find The Pennsylvania Music Expo at Spooky Nook Sports. This is your chance to check out books, memorabilia, posters, concert and juke box items, picture sleeves and discs, and, obviously, albums, singles, CD’s, and DVD’s. Of course, there will be even more for you to find there than could possibly be listed. Find all the details at this link here.

Free for Students (5-18): Allegro on the Lawn at Wheatland

Sat., July 10, 2021 at 7 p.m.

Lancaster County's Historical Society & President James Buchanan's Wheatland

This wonderful musical event (followed by ice cream!) is free for students ages 5 – 18 to attend in person, and $35 for adults. If you wish to watch from home on a live-stream it is $25. Check here for the repertoire, to buy tickets, or to check if the concert is moving indoors due to rain.

Lebanon County

Music in the Park: The Isaacs

Sun., July 11, 2021 at 7 p.m.

Coleman’s Park, Lebanon

Once again, Music in the Park is featuring a great musical group. The Isaacs blend “a tight family harmony with contemporary acoustic instrumentation.” You can find more info about the event here.

Night at the Mall: Summer Edition

Fri., July 9, 2021 from 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Lebanon Valley Mall, Lebanon

There will be food trucks, craft vendors, live music, and activities for all the kids so you can fulfill your fantasy of spending a night at the mall (or just until 9 p.m.) Find the details here.

Mifflin County

Small Business Bazaar

Sat., July 10, 2021 from 6 a.m. – 10 a.m.

McVeytown Volunteer Fire Company, McVeytown

Get a jump start on your day by shopping small. The bazaar is back for its second year and will include businesses that are all locally owned. You can find a list of the vendors, and more information, by clicking here.

Free Guided Meditation

Thurs., July 15, 2021 from 5:30 – 6 p.m.

Metaphysics A Spirited Place, Lewistown

This relaxing event occurs once every other week. All you need to bring is yourself and readiness to learn. No experience with meditation is necessary. You can find more information here.

Perry County

Perry County Bee Keepers Exhibition

Wed., July 14, 2021

Marysville Farmers Market, Marysville

Head to the Farmers Market to learn about bee keeping from the people who do it in your community. You can find the Facebook event here.

York County

Live Reptile Show

Sat., July 10, 2021 at 1 p.m.

Bluebird Pavilion at Rudy Park, York

Join Herpetologist (and Entertainer!) Jesse Rothacker for a demonstration of his 15 live snakes, lizards, turtles, and crocodiles from around the world. You can find more information here.

Dance Camp (Grades: 4 – 6)

Mon., July 12 – Thurs., July 15, 2021 from 3:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Martin Library, York