Free activities available this week in Central Pa.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Your weekly activities list is here with new events that won't break the bank.
Here are some of the activities coming up in our area that do not require you to bring a wallet:
Adams County
2021 Gettysburg National 19th Century Baseball Festival
Sat., July 17, 2021 and Sun., July 18, 2021 from 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
965 Pumping Station Road, Gettysburg
Have you ever wanted to see baseball the way it was played in the late 1800’s? This event will give you the opportunity to experience just that. Two baseball clubs will be competing over the course of the weekend using rules from 1864, as well as similar styles of equipment and uniforms. This event is not ticketed, but they are asking for donations. Find more information here.
Friday Night Music
Fri., July 16, 2021
Jack’s Hard Cider Retail, Gettysburg
From the Grey will be performing this Friday for their evening in this Friday Night Music series. You can find all the different performances, along with their times, here.
Cumberland County
Creatures of the Night: Creek Trail Hike
Fri., July 16, 2021 from 8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Pine Grove Furnace State Park, Gardners
Take a hike after dark to see what animals come out when the sun goes down. This is the time of day when animals are the most active on the Creek Trail. You can find more on the hike, and what to bring with you, here.
Friday Fest at South Middleton Park
Fri., July 16, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
534 Park Drive, Boiling Springs
There will be plenty of food trucks to keep you busy picking out your dinner while you wait for the live music to begin at 6 p.m. This week, Colby Dove will be performing a mix of 80’s rock and pop, a “generous helping” pf blues and classic rock, and some oldies and metal songs. Find the event information here.
Dauphin County
Summer Food Fest
Fri., July 16, 2021 - Sun., July 18, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
GIANT Expo Hall, Harrisburg
Stop in for your farm festival favorites to get you thinking about the 2022 Farm Show. There will be plenty of vendors for you to check out. Find the whole list here.
Karaoke at Sunset
Fri., July 16, 2021 beginning at 4:00 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, Middletown
Stop by to show off your pipes or to watch your friends make fools of themselves. Either way, if you do want to pull out your wallet, there will be good food and drinks available. Check here for more details.
DeSoto Amphitheatre Performing Arts Series
Fri., July 16, 2021 and Sat., July 17, 2021 with doors opening at 6:00 p.m.
DeSoto Amphitheater, Millersburg
Bring your most comfortable outdoor seating and see a local performance of Hamlet in the Amphitheatre at 7 p.m. This event is BYOB and you can bring your own food, or you can pick up your dinner there from Max’s Grille and Sports Bar. Find all the information here.
Franklin County
1864 Ransoming, Burning & Rebirth of Chambersburg
Sat., July 17, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center, Chambersburg
Stop by and commemorate the year Chambersburg was held for ransom and then set on fire. There will be events happening all day to celebrate how far the town has come. Check the Facebook page for times and activities here.
Old Market Day
Sat., July 17, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Downtown Business Council of Chambersburg, Chambersburg
Head to Main Street for a day filled with art, vendors, and live music. You never know what you may find with 7 hours to browse and enjoy the company of family, friends, and neighbors. Find the details here.
2021 Judy Elden Memorial Concert Series
Thurs., July 22, 2021 beginning at 6:30 p.m.
There will be live music for you to enjoy on the lawn behind the museum, and you are welcome to bring your own drinks (alcoholic or not!) and snacks (may I suggest oreos?) Just be sure to take any waste with you when you leave. You can find all the information here.
Juniata County
Tuscarora Valley Heritage Days
Thurs., July 22, 2021 – Sun., July 25, 2021
Tuscarora Valley Heritage grounds, East Waterford
The hours are different for this event almost every day, so make sure to check here to find out when they are open. It will be worth the extra step to see those antique tractors, hit & miss engines, old-fashioned (before 1860) displays and more. There’s even going to be a lumberjack competition (plus shopping, of course.) Find all the details here.
Lancaster County
Terre Hill Days
Thurs., July 15, 2021 - Sun., July 18, 2021 ending at 10:00 p.m. nightly
Terre Hill Community Memorial Park, Terre Hill
Head to the park for live music, activities for all ages, and plenty of carnival food. Plus, the day will come to a close on Saturday with a fireworks display. Find more information here.
Music Friday
Fri., July 16, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Across Lancaster City, Lancaster
Mobile music trucks will be making their way around the town to bring a little excitement and good noise to the neighborhoods. This will be occurring the third Friday of the month until September. You can find all the fun details here.
Jimmy the Whale Live at the Shoppes at Belmont
Sat., July 17, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Shoppes at Belmont, Lancaster
Come for the shopping but stay for the music (or vice versa!) Jimmy the Whale will be performing at the shops throughout the evening. You can find more information about the event, and others like it, here.
Lebanon County
Drive-in Movie and Food Trucks in Richland
Fri., July 16, 2021 at 5:30 p.m.
600 E Linden Street, Richland
Toy Story 4 will be playing at The Richland Community Swimming Pool Association as a converted drive-thru theatre. Admission to the movie is free, but there will be food trucks you can purchase snacks from as needed. You can find more details here.
Mondays Market in Lebanon
Mon., July 19, 2021 from 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
N 7th Street, Lebanon
This is an event for the entire community featuring local produce, food, music, and crafts. You can find all the information for this event by clicking here.
Mifflin County
Tea and Tarot Tuesday
Mon., July 19, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Metaphysics A Spirited Space
As usual, Metaphysics is having a get-together for persons interested in the spirits. This event is for Card Readers to discuss Tarot, Oracle, or other card decks (and drink some tea together!) Find all the details here.
Perry County
Food Trucks and Vendors in the Park
Sat., July 17, 2021 at 7:00 a.m.
Little Buffalo State Park, Newport
Head to the park for fresh air, good trails, and tons of food trucks and vendors. There will be over 12 food trucks and 70 arts and craft vendors in attendance. You can find the details here.
Tuesday Evening Silent Meditation
Tues., July 20, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. – 4:35 p.m.
Online Event Sponsored by Amethyst
Log on to your zoom account this week for an evening of silent meditation and group sharing. The event is free, but donations are being accepted. You can find the link and all the details here.
Open Farm Day
Sat., July 17, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
554 Warm Springs Road, Landisburg
Farm tours, garden tips, a pie contest, and activities for the kids will fill your Saturday morning if you attend Open Farm Day in Perry County. Find all the details (like how to enter your pie in the contest) by going here.
PA Mammals
Sun., July 18, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. – noon
Little Buffalo State Park, Newport
If you head to the park swimming pool, but stop outside of the pool gates, you can learn all about the little critters that live in your state. There will even be a quiz game to see if you can identify the mammals by their fur or skulls. Find more information here.
York County
Tannenberg Organ Concerts
Fri., July 16, 2021 from 12:15 p.m. – 12:45 p.m.
250 East Market Street, York
This event will be recurring every Friday until August 27th and will feature a different member of the American Guild of Organists each week. If you cannot attend the concert in-person, it will also be streamed live on Facebook. Find all the information here.
Blueberry Festival and Craft Show
Sat., July 17, 2021
522 E Mount Airy Road, Dillsburg
This event is free (if you skip the blueberry pancake breakfast) and open for the public to come explore. There will be over 70 arts and crafts booths to browse, as well as the option to pick-your-own berries, or just hang out and listen to the live music. Find details about the event here.