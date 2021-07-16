Free activities available this week in Central Pa.

We are providing a list of free activities available in our area for you to enjoy!

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Your weekly activities list is here with new events that won't break the bank.

Here are some of the activities coming up in our area that do not require you to bring a wallet:

Adams County

2021 Gettysburg National 19th Century Baseball Festival

Sat., July 17, 2021 and Sun., July 18, 2021 from 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

965 Pumping Station Road, Gettysburg

Have you ever wanted to see baseball the way it was played in the late 1800’s? This event will give you the opportunity to experience just that. Two baseball clubs will be competing over the course of the weekend using rules from 1864, as well as similar styles of equipment and uniforms. This event is not ticketed, but they are asking for donations. Find more information here.

Friday Night Music

Fri., July 16, 2021

Jack’s Hard Cider Retail, Gettysburg

From the Grey will be performing this Friday for their evening in this Friday Night Music series. You can find all the different performances, along with their times, here.

Cumberland County

Creatures of the Night: Creek Trail Hike

Fri., July 16, 2021 from 8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Pine Grove Furnace State Park, Gardners

Take a hike after dark to see what animals come out when the sun goes down. This is the time of day when animals are the most active on the Creek Trail. You can find more on the hike, and what to bring with you, here.

Friday Fest at South Middleton Park

Fri., July 16, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

534 Park Drive, Boiling Springs

There will be plenty of food trucks to keep you busy picking out your dinner while you wait for the live music to begin at 6 p.m. This week, Colby Dove will be performing a mix of 80’s rock and pop, a “generous helping” pf blues and classic rock, and some oldies and metal songs. Find the event information here.

Dauphin County

Summer Food Fest

Fri., July 16, 2021 - Sun., July 18, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

GIANT Expo Hall, Harrisburg

Stop in for your farm festival favorites to get you thinking about the 2022 Farm Show. There will be plenty of vendors for you to check out. Find the whole list here.

Karaoke at Sunset

Fri., July 16, 2021 beginning at 4:00 p.m.

Sunset Bar & Grill, Middletown

Stop by to show off your pipes or to watch your friends make fools of themselves. Either way, if you do want to pull out your wallet, there will be good food and drinks available. Check here for more details.

DeSoto Amphitheatre Performing Arts Series

Fri., July 16, 2021 and Sat., July 17, 2021 with doors opening at 6:00 p.m.

DeSoto Amphitheater, Millersburg

Bring your most comfortable outdoor seating and see a local performance of Hamlet in the Amphitheatre at 7 p.m. This event is BYOB and you can bring your own food, or you can pick up your dinner there from Max’s Grille and Sports Bar. Find all the information here.

Franklin County

1864 Ransoming, Burning & Rebirth of Chambersburg

Sat., July 17, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center, Chambersburg

Stop by and commemorate the year Chambersburg was held for ransom and then set on fire. There will be events happening all day to celebrate how far the town has come. Check the Facebook page for times and activities here.

Old Market Day

Sat., July 17, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Downtown Business Council of Chambersburg, Chambersburg

Head to Main Street for a day filled with art, vendors, and live music. You never know what you may find with 7 hours to browse and enjoy the company of family, friends, and neighbors. Find the details here.

2021 Judy Elden Memorial Concert Series

Thurs., July 22, 2021 beginning at 6:30 p.m.

There will be live music for you to enjoy on the lawn behind the museum, and you are welcome to bring your own drinks (alcoholic or not!) and snacks (may I suggest oreos?) Just be sure to take any waste with you when you leave. You can find all the information here.

Juniata County

Tuscarora Valley Heritage Days

Thurs., July 22, 2021 – Sun., July 25, 2021

Tuscarora Valley Heritage grounds, East Waterford

The hours are different for this event almost every day, so make sure to check here to find out when they are open. It will be worth the extra step to see those antique tractors, hit & miss engines, old-fashioned (before 1860) displays and more. There’s even going to be a lumberjack competition (plus shopping, of course.) Find all the details here.

Lancaster County

Terre Hill Days

Thurs., July 15, 2021 - Sun., July 18, 2021 ending at 10:00 p.m. nightly

Terre Hill Community Memorial Park, Terre Hill

Head to the park for live music, activities for all ages, and plenty of carnival food. Plus, the day will come to a close on Saturday with a fireworks display. Find more information here.

Music Friday

Fri., July 16, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Across Lancaster City, Lancaster

Mobile music trucks will be making their way around the town to bring a little excitement and good noise to the neighborhoods. This will be occurring the third Friday of the month until September. You can find all the fun details here.

Jimmy the Whale Live at the Shoppes at Belmont

Sat., July 17, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Shoppes at Belmont, Lancaster

Come for the shopping but stay for the music (or vice versa!) Jimmy the Whale will be performing at the shops throughout the evening. You can find more information about the event, and others like it, here.

Lebanon County

Drive-in Movie and Food Trucks in Richland

Fri., July 16, 2021 at 5:30 p.m.

600 E Linden Street, Richland

Toy Story 4 will be playing at The Richland Community Swimming Pool Association as a converted drive-thru theatre. Admission to the movie is free, but there will be food trucks you can purchase snacks from as needed. You can find more details here.

Mondays Market in Lebanon

Mon., July 19, 2021 from 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

N 7th Street, Lebanon

This is an event for the entire community featuring local produce, food, music, and crafts. You can find all the information for this event by clicking here.

Mifflin County

Tea and Tarot Tuesday

Mon., July 19, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Metaphysics A Spirited Space

As usual, Metaphysics is having a get-together for persons interested in the spirits. This event is for Card Readers to discuss Tarot, Oracle, or other card decks (and drink some tea together!) Find all the details here.

Perry County

Food Trucks and Vendors in the Park

Sat., July 17, 2021 at 7:00 a.m.

Little Buffalo State Park, Newport

Head to the park for fresh air, good trails, and tons of food trucks and vendors. There will be over 12 food trucks and 70 arts and craft vendors in attendance. You can find the details here.

Tuesday Evening Silent Meditation

Tues., July 20, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. – 4:35 p.m.

Online Event Sponsored by Amethyst

Log on to your zoom account this week for an evening of silent meditation and group sharing. The event is free, but donations are being accepted. You can find the link and all the details here.

Open Farm Day

Sat., July 17, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

554 Warm Springs Road, Landisburg

Farm tours, garden tips, a pie contest, and activities for the kids will fill your Saturday morning if you attend Open Farm Day in Perry County. Find all the details (like how to enter your pie in the contest) by going here.

PA Mammals

Sun., July 18, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. – noon

Little Buffalo State Park, Newport

If you head to the park swimming pool, but stop outside of the pool gates, you can learn all about the little critters that live in your state. There will even be a quiz game to see if you can identify the mammals by their fur or skulls. Find more information here.

York County

Tannenberg Organ Concerts

Fri., July 16, 2021 from 12:15 p.m. – 12:45 p.m.

250 East Market Street, York

This event will be recurring every Friday until August 27th and will feature a different member of the American Guild of Organists each week. If you cannot attend the concert in-person, it will also be streamed live on Facebook. Find all the information here.

Blueberry Festival and Craft Show

Sat., July 17, 2021

522 E Mount Airy Road, Dillsburg