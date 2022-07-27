Harrisburg 3rd grade students unveil social justice quilt

"A Quilt to Cover Us All," designed by students of Saint Stephen's, is now hanging at the MLK City Government Center in Harrisburg.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A group of local third graders now have their handy work on display in Harrisburg.

On Tuesday afternoon, a quilt made by students of Saint Stephen's Episcopal School was hung inside the MLK City Government Center.

The quilt was created last fall in collaboration with Shippensburg University's Multicultural Student Affairs Department, and is titled "A Quilt to Cover Us All."

Joann Baldwin, a teacher at Saint Stephen's, joined some of her students for the unveiling.

"I am happy that it will be displayed, that folks coming into the government building will be able to see what my students, students at Saint Stephen's, did and what they're capable of doing," Baldwin said.

Shippensburg University asked the 3rd graders to design squares of the quilt to show their take on identity and social justice.