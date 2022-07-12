Carlisle children's artwork to become part of homelessness art display at D.C. Capitol

The quilt of children's art will be put on display on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol on Dec. 21.

CARLISLE, Pa. — Campers from the Summer Program for Youth (SPY) at St. John's Episcopal Church will draw for a good cause.

On Thursday, July 14, the campers will draw their stories onto squares of fabric that will later be assembled into a blanket. The quilt of children's art will be put on display on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol on Dec. 21.

This will be one of the largest art projects involving children and the largest blanket art installation made to bring attention to homelessness.

The square quilt pieces will be made from 100% cotton fabric and were donated by local church leader, Vicar David Hoth.

The children will create their art on the quilt pieces, which will then be distributed and assembled by area quilters.

"Each of the children enrolled in SPY camp will make a blanket square. They can make drawings of their stories. Their family make-up, their favorite pet, hobbies, or imaginary creature," said artist volunteer and Charles Bruce Foundation (CBF) board member, Devera Lang.

"Nearly 100 children participated in SPY this year and their self-expression will be quilted together to make family blankets for the #memorialblanket project sponsored by the Charles Bruce Foundation," Lang continued.