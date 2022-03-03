Over 100 quilts to be displayed at the 66th Pennsylvania Relief Sale

Lancaster County quilters will be previewing over 100 quilts that are slated for auction at the 66th annual Pennsylvania Relief Sale, from March 3-5.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Today through Saturday, Lancaster County quilters will be previewing over 100 quilts that will be up for auction at the 66th annual Pennsylvania Relief Sale next month.

The quilters have logged close to 20,000 hours handcrafting over 100 quilts to be previewed at Mennonite Central Committee (MCC) East Coast’s Material Resources Center, on 517 W Trout Run Rd. in Ephrata.

All who visit will be required to where masks and are encouraged to vote for their favorite quilt by donating money throughout the preview, that will be held Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

All proceeds raised from the quilt preview will go towards MCC's current food projects, as the organization works with local partners around the globe to ensure there is food for all, according to MCC.

“We are excited to have an in-person quilt preview again this year,” says Sharon Swartzentruber, Pennsylvania Relief Sale quilt committee chair. “Quilt makers have been busy creating a wonderful collection of beautiful quilts for the 66th relief sale.”

Visitors will also be able to shop the Quilter's Yard-age Sale, featuring vintage quilts and tops, craft items, quilting books and magazines, and more. Anyone who spends over $25 at the preview will receive a complimentary gift.

In addition, tours of the Material Resources Center warehouse will also be offered to showcase the U.S. collection point that receives, packs, and ships humanitarian assistance all donated by individuals responding to aid requests from MCC partners.

The 66th annual Pennsylvania Relief Sale will be held in Harrisburg at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex from April 1-2, where all proceeds will go towards MCC’s global relief, development and peacebuilding work.

According to the MCC, last year's virtual auction raised $220,000 for MCC's relief efforts.

There will be 300 quilts up for auction during this year's sale, with 100 being sold in a hybrid format, where bids will be accepted both on the auction floor and online.

The rest will be sold exclusively to in-person bidders.