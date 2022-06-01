Great American Outdoor Show will return to Farm Show Complex in February

It will be held February 5-13 at the Farm Show Complex, the NRA said in a press release.



“After a brief hiatus due to pandemic restrictions, we are thrilled to once again gather in Dauphin County for the world’s largest outdoor show,” said Joe DeBergalis, NRA Executive Director of General Operations. “The National Rifle Association membership is made up of millions of hunters and outdoor enthusiasts, and no group does more to support, defend, and promote our cherished outdoor traditions than the NRA. Next month, the nation’s best outfitters, outdoor experts, and retailers will gather in Harrisburg for a show you will not want to miss!”



The Great American Outdoor Show celebrates the outdoor traditions treasured by millions of Americans and their families in a 650,000-square-foot exhibit space that will feature nearly 1,100 exhibitors in nine halls, including shooting sports manufacturers, boat and RV dealers, hunting and fishing retailers, more than 400 outfitters and boat captains from across the globe and much more, all part of the world’s biggest consumer outdoor show.



Visitors can expect to enjoy a wide variety of outdoor gear and family activities, including testing their archery skills for prizes in the 3D Bowhunter Challenge, experiencing world-class fishing lessons from pro anglers at the 5,000-gallon Hawg Tank, participating in almost 200 hunting and fishing seminars, and meeting their favorite celebrities and outdoor personalities.