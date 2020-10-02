2020 Great American Outdoor Show wraps up another successful year in Harrisburg

More than 200,00 people attended the event this year

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The 2020 Great American Outdoors show wrapped up at the Farm Show Complex on Sunday.

Tens of thousands of people from across the country come to see over 11,00 exhibitors at the show held by the National Rifle Association each year.

It is a perfect opportunity for people to share their passion for the outdoors.

Some people head to the 9-day event to buy delicious food.

Amy Hunter, an NRA spokesperson, said they had a record turnout this year, surpassing 200,000 attendees.

"This year was the best year we've had on record so far. We've all been talking about it. We're wondering why we think the economy is booming. The weather held out for us. and this is just a very friendly community where a lot of light-minded people get together and share their passion for outdoor sports. It's just a wonderful NRA event," said Hunter.