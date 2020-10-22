NRA's Great American Outdoor Show in 2021 cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

The annual show was set for February 6-14, 2021, but has been cancelled due to the pandemic.

The National Rifle Association (NRA) has announced that its annual Great American Outdoor Show that was set for February 2021 has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NRA announced the move in a press release.

The show was set for February 6 through the 14 in 2021.

In 2014, the Great American Outdoor Show began, and became a much-anticipated event in the area over the past six years.

According to its press release, the show helped contribute approximately $75 million to area businesses and state coffers.

Organizers reported record attendance at the February 2020 show.

The NRA has announced that the Great American Outdoor Show will return to the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex on February 5-13, 2022.