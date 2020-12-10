Second Lady of Pa. records woman using racial slurs towards her in store parking lot

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Second Lady of Pennsylvania, Gisele Fetterman, posted a video on Twitter of a woman using a racial slur towards her in a store parking lot.
Fetterman, the wife of Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, posted the video on Twitter on Sunday evening with the following message:
"*TRIGGER WARNING* I love love love this country but we are so deeply divided. I ran to the local grocery store and was met by and verbally assaulted by this woman who repeatedly told me I do not belong here. The confrontation continued into the parking lot where I was able to finally capture it after the crying winded down. This behavior and this hatred is taught. If you know her, if she is your neighbor or relative, please, please teach her love instead."
Fetterman, 38, was born in Brazil and came to the United States as an undocumented immigrant when she was 7-years-old, according to her biography.
She married her husband, John, and the couple have three children together.
The couple currently lives in the Pittsburgh area.