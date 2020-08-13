FOX43 Capitol Beat: Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman talks schools, sports, and legalizing marijuana

Pennsylvania's lieutenant governor goes 1-on-1 with FOX43's Matt Maisel about some of the biggest issues facing the commonwealth.

Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman has a lot to talk about.

Pennsylvania's second-in-command spoke 1-on-1 for a virtual conversation with FOX43's Matt Maisel about some of the biggest issues facing Pennsylvania today.

Mr. Fetterman believes Pennsylvania students won't be able to fully integrate back into schools until there is a vaccine for COVID-19. He also says there is a greater need for nuance between parties when talking about the commonwealth's -- and legislature's -- response to the coronavirus.

He believes "the writing is one the wall" for the future of fall youth sports. However, as a former high school football standout at Central York, Fetterman acknowledges the importance of sports and other physical activities.