Rally held as Governor & Lt. Gov. expected to once again push legislature to marijuana legalization

The Governor & Lt. Governor are set to hold a press conference at 2 pm

A group rallied on the steps of the State Capitol Wednesday afternoon to show support for homegrown cannabis and the legalization of adult-use marijuana.

The call comes as the Governor and Lt. Governor have both expressed support for legalization and have called upon the General Assembly to draft legislation. But, Senate Republicans said movement on the issue should not be expected this fall.

Just earlier this month on September 3, Governor Tom Wolf and Lt. Governor John Fetterman said legalization of adult-use cannabis will provide a new revenue stream to direct toward economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Governor said he would like the legislation to earmark funding for grants for historically disadvantaged businesses and he would like it to provide for restorative justice programs.

"We have a desperate need for the economic boost that the legalization of cannabis can provide," said Gov. Wolf.

At that time, Sen Majority Leader Jake Corman issued a statement that read in part “we look forward to receiving specifics about his broad concepts including who would regulate this new industry, where it would be sold, strategies for enforcement and plans to minimize the impacts on the medical marijuana industry. Like with any issue, a bill would need to work its way through the Senate Committee process to be vetted.”

The rally, held by NORML, was attended by lawmakers and familiar faces in the fight for marijuana rights, including Sen. Sharif Street who also

"I've talked to a lot of republicans and I believe that there are a number of them prepared to vote for cannabis adult-use legalization. I don't think they plan to, that they want to do any major disruptions before the election. But I think there's a very solid chance that in this legislative session probably after the election, there's a chance for us to work in a bipartisan way to advance cannabis legislation," said Sen. Street.

Also among the crowd, medical marijuana advocate Melissa Gass, who lives with epilepsy and whom recently won a battle in the PA Supreme Court against the 52nd judicial court of Lebanon County that cleared the way for people on probation to use medical marijuana. Gass said she was at the rally to advocate for homegrown marijuana and criminal justice reform.

Gass, who does not have drug charges, said "just because I don't have charges doesn't mean I'm not going to continue fighting for people that cannot fight for themselves. If I have to be their voice, I'm going to be their voice."

As for the issue of growing cannabis inside Pennsylvania, Gass added, "I myself, I have epilepsy and of course everybody knows that I have epilepsy, and I have to use RSO. And, according to the dispensaries half the time I have to go from dispensary to dispensary to dispensary just to get my RSO. And, I have to go home without my RSO. So I believe that we need to be able to grow more in order to have more plants in order to get more medicine."

Read Sen. Majority Leader Jake Cornman (R-34) full comment regarding marijuana legalization:

“It was Winston Churchill who said: ‘Never let a good crisis go to waste.’ We have long maintained that state laws should be changed because they are good policy for the people of Pennsylvania – not because of their potential to generate money. We do appreciate though the Governor recognizing the need for the General Assembly to play a role in this.