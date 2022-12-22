York County service dog training group in search of new facility

A York County-based nonprofit helps people train their own service dogs. Now the group itself needs help finding a new training facility.

4 Paws 4 A Cause offers free service dog training for people with conditions like PTSD, anxiety, diabetes, epilepsy and more.

Trainers volunteer their time and expertise, a boon for those who can’t afford to pay up to $50,000 for a pre-trained service dog.

Unlike most other local programs that cater to first responders and veterans, 4 Paws 4 A Cause is open to anyone with a disability.

Back in May, 4 Paws 4 A Cause was featured as part of FOX43’s Give Local York campaign. The group soon doubled its membership.

“Right after y’all aired our story we had about 20 dogs. We’re up to 40 members with dogs right now and we have seven more we have to interview yet,” said vice president Rom Dement.

Because of their recent growth, group leaders said they have outgrown their old facility.

The freezing sleet on Thursday demonstrated the urgency of finding a new place to train.

“It’s a little cold out here,” said Treasurer Michael Pastorelli. “We honestly do not find a building shortly, we are going to be forced to train in public parks and stuff like that, which is very non-conducive to a good experience whatsoever.”

The group is looking for a donated space in York County. The space would need to be about 2,500 square feet, have a bathroom and be handicap accessible.

Members said they have a temporary space available through January, but that they would have to suspend trainings if a space isn’t found by February.

4 Paws 4 A Cause normally offers classes three days a week. Participants bring their own dogs at least once a week to take classes in obedience, public access and any other skills needed to help their handler.