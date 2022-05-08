Chambersburg man dies in hospital two days after crash

Officials say a truck collided with the car, continuing for another 50 feet. The driver of the car was flown to a local hospital where he died two days later.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Chambersburg man died two days after a crash in Franklin County.

On May 4, emergency crews responded to a crash at the 200 block of Black Gap Road in Greene Township.

According officials, around 3:45 p.m., 82-year-old Joseph Wible of Chambersburg was stopped in traffic northbound on Black Gap Road when he suddenly turned left into the southbound lane in an attempt to turn around.

As Wible turned into the lane, officials say that's when a dump truck collided with the car, continuing for another 50 feet before it came to a stop.