Mother charged with homicide in 2021 death of days-old infant

The infant's mother was found to have "negligently contributed" to her son's death in Guilford Township, Franklin County.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Chambersburg charged a Franklin County woman with homicide related to the death of her six-day old son on May 26, 2021, according to officials.

Last year, emergency responders were dispatched just before 1 p.m. to a reported unresponsive infant at 1311 Swamp Fox Road in Guilford Township, police say.

According to a PSP public information release, EMS crews attempted life-saving measures on the male infant, identified as Xander Ray Reed, but were not able to save him. Reed was pronounced dead at 1:49 p.m.

Police say the incident prompted an "extensive investigation" that resulted in finding the baby died from positional asphyxia.

The infant's mother, 30-year-old Destinee Griffin-Bailey, was found to have "negligently contributed" to her son's death. Homicide charges against Griffin-Bailey were filed on April 4, 2022.