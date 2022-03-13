Chambersburg woman dies in Adams County crash

Police say roadway conditions were a factor in the crash.

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — A 24-year-old Chambersburg woman is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Franklin Township, Adams County on Saturday afternoon.

The county coroner pronounced Aquazha Climons dead at the scene of the crash on the 6500 block of Chambersburg Road on March 12.

Police say Climons was driving east on Chambersburg Road when she lost control of her vehicle at a curve in the roadway. Climons veered into the opposite lane and into an oncoming vehicle.

The driver of the second vehicle and all of the passengers of both vehicles were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials.