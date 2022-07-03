Franklin County man dies in motorcycle crash

According to officials, 41-year-old Derick Webber died after his motorcycle veered off the road on State Route 11 near Highland Drive on March 6.

GUILFORD, Pa. — A Franklin county man is dead after a motorcycle crash Sunday night.

According to officials, 41-year-old Derick Webber died after his motorcycle veered off the road on State Route 11 near Highland Drive just before midnight on March 6.

State Police say Webber "improperly negotiated" a left hand curve, skidding off the road and crashing into an embankment. He was ejected from his motorcycle and slid 300 feet south before coming to a stop on the highway.