Crews respond to tractor trailer in Susquehanna River

Hazmat crews have responded to a portion of the Susquehanna River near Route 22/322 in Dauphin County after a tractor trailer crashed into the waterway.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Crews are on the scene of a tractor trailer that crashed into the Susquehanna River.

According to officials, the Dauphin County Hazmat team is assisting crews with a milk trailer that entered the Susquehanna River near Route 322 in Dauphin County.

PennDOT says around 9:50 a.m. on Sept. 13, they received a report of a tractor trailer hauling milk entering the river and splitting open, spilling milk downstream near mile marker 236.8 on Route 22/322.

As a result of the crash, the driver was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

There is expected to be delays on Route 322 Eastbound due to the ongoing incident. Currently, there is a right lane closure for emergency vehicles.

PennDOT says that once crews are able to retrieve the tanker from the river, Route 22/322 eastbound will have to temporarily be closed for removal.