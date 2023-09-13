Two dead in apparent murder-suicide in Dover

Tactical police units were present at an incident on Strawbridge Court near Nittany Drive in Dover Township for most of the day Wednesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

DOVER, Pa. — Two people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide, officials said.

Law enforcement and emergency personnel responded scene of a reported police incident in Dover Township on Wednesday morning, according to emergency dispatch.

The incident, later identified as a shooting, was reported at 8:51 a.m. on the 4100 block of Strawbridge Court, near Nittany Drive and Majestic/Trabert Court, emergency dispatch said.

According to crews at the scene, the stand-off ended around 2:30 p.m. when police entered the home and found the bodies of a man and a woman in an apparent murder-suicide.

Authorities said they had been in contact with the suspect inside the home for nearly five hours while that suspect made threats towards the victim, and himself.

A keep-out order was issued out of an abundance of caution for the Dover Area School District. Regular activities resumed within the school but no one was permitted in or out, according to Brad Perkins a spokesperson with the Dover Township School District. The order was issued at 10:45 a.m. and lifted at 1:42 p.m.

Buses with stops in the affected neighborhood were affected and each family member was individually contacted about the disrupted schedule. All other buses operated as expected and dismissal was as usual, according to Perkins.