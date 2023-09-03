Coroner confirms 2 dead after Franklin County crash

The fatal accident occurred just after 8 p.m. on Saturday, according to State Police.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police in Chambersburg are currently investigating a Saturday night crash that left two dead.

According to police, one vehicle, which was operated by Joshua Reed, was traveling west on Lincoln Way East in Greene Township, Franklin County when it hit another vehicle while traveling through the center turn lane at around 8 p.m. on Saturday.

The Franklin County Coroner pronounced Reed dead at the scene; a passenger in the second vehicle, David Wentz, later succumbed to his injuries at Chambersburg Hospital.

Police stated that the impacted vehicle's driver and additional passenger sustained suspected serious injuries. The passenger in Reed's vehicle was also confirmed to have sustained serious injuries.

State Police were assisted by the Fayetteville Fire Department and EMS, West Shore EMS, Mont Alto EMS and the Franklin County Coroner.