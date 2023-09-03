x
Crime

Police investigating York shooting

According to York City Police, the shooting occurred on the 200 block of East Princess Street at 7:53 p.m. on Friday.
Close-up of lights on roof of police car

YORK, Pa. — The York City Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that took place on the 200 block of East Princess Street at 7: 53 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1.

According to police, one victim, a 20-year-old male, was discovered at the scene with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

Detectives were notified, and are currently investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact the York City Police Department Tip Line at 717-849-2204.

