Child riding scooter hit by vehicle in Franklin County

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Chambersburg police say a child was flown to the hospital after they were hit by a vehicle while riding a scooter.

On Saturday, around 2:30 p.m. first responders were called to the 100 block of North Franklin Street for a person struck by a vehicle.

Police say the child was riding a scooter in an alley and then turned onto North Franklin Street where they were hit.

According to witnesses at the scene, the driver of the vehicle had no time to react.

The child was flown to the hospital with a leg injury.