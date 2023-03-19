Pedestrian flown to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Perry County

Police say the 41-year-old man was walking on the road when he was struck.

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — A 41-year-old man was flown to the hospital after he was struck by a vehicle while walking on the road in Greenwood Township.

Police say the victim was walking in the lanes of West Juniata Parkway on Friday night when he was struck by a vehicle that was traveling east on the roadway.

The pedestrian was seriously injured and was flown to Hershey Medical Center.

Police say no one in the vehicle was injured.

No word on the victim's current condition.