Police: Harrisburg man was speeding, under the influence when he struck two pedestrians last year, killing one

Eddie Rushin, 61, is charged with homicide by vehicle while DUI and related offenses, he's accused of striking two people with his van on Dec. 8.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police have charged the driver of a van that struck two people, killing one, in the city last December.

Eddie Rushin, 61, of Harrisburg, was traveling at a high rate of speed and was under the influence of a controlled substance at the time of the crash, which occurred on December 8 at Cameron and Market streets, according to Harrisburg Police.

Rushin, who is charged with homicide by vehicle while DUI, aggravated assault by vehicle, DUI controlled substance and related driving offenses, was charged and arrested on Monday, according to police.

Police say Rushin was driving a van near the Cameron and Market Street intersection when he struck a man and a woman who were crossing in a crosswalk, police claim.

The woman was transported to a local hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries, according to police.

The male pedestrian was injured in the crash, police said.