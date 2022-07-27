Franklin County Sheriff's Office warns of phone scam

Officials say the scammer will typically allege that the victim will be arrested if they do not pay a certain amount in gift cards.

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office warned residents to be wary of a phone scam on Wednesday.

The office has reportedly received several reports of a phone scam circulating the county.

Posing as a sheriff's deputy, the scammer will typically accuse the caller of missing a court date and that they are facing a warrant for arrest unless they pay the scammer with gift cards.

This is a scam that should not be followed.

If the Franklin County Sheriff's Office needs to contact someone, they will make an attempt to visit the individual at their home. If the individual is not home, the deputies will leave a card asking for the homeowner to contact or visit the sheriff's office at 717-261-3877 or at 14 North Main St. in Chambersburg.

The sheriff's office is reminding residents to be alert and cautious when answering phone calls. If something seems suspicious, report it to the local police department or sheriff's office.