Officials taking extra steps to make sure no one else dies on the streets of York

Officials say they are tired of members of the community having to bury their loved ones.

YORK, Pa. — The York City Police Department, alongside other agencies, announced a new operation called “Operation Call-Out."

“You can’t shoot a baby in this town," said Commissioner Michael Muldrow.

“The only way to make York safe is to stop the gun violence and that has to stop right now," said Gerard Karam, the U.S Attorney for the middle district of Pennsylvania.

This operation involves local, state and federal agencies.

“On Wednesday December 14, approximately 80 members of law enforcement descended on our beloved York for the purpose of going after that people that continue to put this community at risk," said Muldrow.

This operation resulted in eight people being federally indicted on firearms charges, 16 people arrested for firearm and/or drug charges, 26 people arrested for outstanding warrants, and the recovery of 12 firearms.

“Any gun violence would not be permitted, not by law enforcement, not by the community, and we’re now here calling you out to follow through with that promise. We’re here to keep our community safe, and that means everyone," said Lieutenant Matt Irvin, with the York City Police department.

York residents say they hope that this move will decrease the violence in the city.

“I think it’s a good idea, it would help people feel safer walking on the streets of downtown York," said Marilyn Canela.

“As long as they do whatever they can to prevent this stuff from happening, because you can’t always control what people are going to do regardless," said Neo James.