Police continue to investigate May 2021 homicide in Lower Paxton Township

Frank Berryman Jr., 21, was shot and killed on May 21, 2021 on the 4900 block of Lancer Street, police say. Investigators are looking for tips in the case.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police in Dauphin County are continuing to investigate a May 2021 homicide in Lower Paxton Township, and are looking for tips from the public to help them solve the case.

Frank Berryman Jr., 21, was shot on the night of May 1, 2021 on the 4900 block of Lancer Street, according to Lower Paxton Township Police.

He was found by responding officers inside an apartment building and taken to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The initial investigation indicated Berryman was targeted, according to police.

Investigators have received and developed numerous leads in the case, and are continuing to actively pursue them. But police have yet to arrest a suspect.