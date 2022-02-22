No injuries suffered after garage fire in Franklin County

Crews were on the scene of a garage fire in Quincy Township for about three hours Tuesday morning.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Fire crews were on the scene of a garage fire in Franklin County for about three hours early Tuesday morning.

Franklin Fire and Mont Alto Fire Company responded to the 6500 block of Rock Hill Road in Quincy Township around 2 a.m. on Feb. 22 for a report of a garage fire.

Once on scene, crews discovered a single story wood structure ablaze.

Franklin County 911 Dispatch confirmed no injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

As of this writing, it is unknown what caused the fire or if anyone was inside when it sparked.