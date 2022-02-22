x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

No injuries suffered after garage fire in Franklin County

Crews were on the scene of a garage fire in Quincy Township for about three hours Tuesday morning.
Credit: Franklin Fire Company
Well involved garage fire on 6500 block of Rock Hill Rd. in Quincy Township.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Fire crews were on the scene of a garage fire in Franklin County for about three hours early Tuesday morning.

Franklin Fire and Mont Alto Fire Company responded to the 6500 block of Rock Hill Road in Quincy Township around 2 a.m. on Feb. 22 for a report of a garage fire.

Once on scene, crews discovered a single story wood structure ablaze.

Franklin County 911 Dispatch confirmed no injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

As of this writing, it is unknown what caused the fire or if anyone was inside when it sparked.

🔥House Fire🔥 #8 At 2am this morning, Squad 41 (working fire RIT Co) responded w/ 7 to the 6500blk of Rock Hill Rd...

Posted by Franklin Fire Company on Tuesday, February 22, 2022

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

In Other News

National Margarita Day 2022 deals and offers