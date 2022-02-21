Fire station in Harrisburg struck by multiple bullets as community members call on gun violence to end

Over the weekend, at least nine bullet holes were found at Harrisburg Fire Station 2.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — "These are people that are really serving our community and if they're not safe what has it really come to?"

A long-time Harrisburg resident and community advocate, Dr. Kevin Dolphin, asked that question as he reacted to another shooting this weekend in Harrisburg.

Authorities said it happened on Saturday just before 3 p.m., when there was a shootout between two cars on N. 16 Street in front of Harrisburg Fire Station 2.

Several stray bullets struck multiple fire trucks and the walls of the fire station's garage but no one was injured.

Community leaders like Dr. Dolphin say it's fortunate that this was one of the times in Harrisburg where a shooting did not cause a fatal ending.

"We need everyone to come to the table. Everyone from the city officials to these grassroots organizations," said Dr. Dolphin, Founder of Breaking the Chainz, Inc.

Dr. Dolphin's non-profit Breaking the Chainz, Inc. is a community outreach organization that helps adults and teens stay out of jail.

He says gun violence has been a huge issue in Harrisburg since 2016.

While he and community members have worked with Harrisburg Police Commissioner Thomas Carter in the past, he said that hasn't been the case as of late.

"It's been all talk no action." said Dr. Dolphin.

This isn't the first time this fire station was sprayed with bullets.

Fire officials say a shootout happened at this Harrisburg Fire Station 2 last summer.

To end this ongoing violence, Dr. Dolphin is hoping for more collaboration from city officials.